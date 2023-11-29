Top Stories From November 29, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 29, 2023.

1WCS Board Approves 2024-25 School Calendar

WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. Read more.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $355 Million for Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 27, 37, 42, 59, 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. Read more.

3In-N-Out Burger Files Plans for Franklin Restaurant

photo by Donna Vissman

Plans have been filed for In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee location, to be located in Franklin. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: Taziki’s – Berry Farms in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Taziki’s in Berry Farms held a ribbon cutting on November 27, 2023, at 3100 Village Plain Blvd. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers November 6

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

