Top Stories From November 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 29, 2023.
WCS first through twelfth-grade students will begin the 2024-25 school year with a half-day on Monday, August 5. Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 27, 37, 42, 59, 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Plans have been filed for In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee location, to be located in Franklin. Read more.
Photo by Jim Wood
Taziki’s in Berry Farms held a ribbon cutting on November 27, 2023, at 3100 Village Plain Blvd. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for November 6-9, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.