Top Stories From November 28, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 28, 2023.

1In-N-Out Burger Files Plans for Franklin Restaurant

photo by Donna Vissman

Plans have been filed for In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee location, to be located in Franklin. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Taziki’s – Berry Farms in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Taziki’s in Berry Farms held a ribbon cutting on November 27, 2023, at 3100 Village Plain Blvd. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

3$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Brentwood

A lucky Powerball player in Brentwood in Williamson County matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more.

4Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Middle Tennessee 2023

It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 2, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 27 through December 2, 2023. Read more.

