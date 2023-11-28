Top Stories From November 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 28, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Plans have been filed for In-N-Out Burger’s first Tennessee location, to be located in Franklin. Read more.
Photo by Jim Wood
Taziki’s in Berry Farms held a ribbon cutting on November 27, 2023, at 3100 Village Plain Blvd. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
A lucky Powerball player in Brentwood in Williamson County matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more.
It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 27 through December 2, 2023. Read more.