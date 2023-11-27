Top Stories From November 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 27, 2023.
A lucky Powerball player in Brentwood in Williamson County matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more.
It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 27 through December 2, 2023. Read more.
January will mark a new era for Nashville’s music scene as Cannery Hall opens its doors, becoming the city’s largest independent music venue and a pivotal cultural destination within the vibrant Station District. Read more.
Staind has announced The Tailgate Tour with long-time friends, Seether and featuring Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi and stopping in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater. Read more.