Top Stories From November 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 27, 2023.

1$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Brentwood

A lucky Powerball player in Brentwood in Williamson County matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more.

2Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Middle Tennessee 2023

It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 2, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 27 through December 2, 2023. Read more.

4Venue Cannery Hall Unveils First Set of Shows for 2024

photo courtesy of Cannery Hall

January will mark a new era for Nashville’s music scene as Cannery Hall opens its doors, becoming the city’s largest independent music venue and a pivotal cultural destination within the vibrant Station District. Read more.

5Rock Band Staind to Bring The Tailgate Tour to FirstBank

photo from Live Nation

Staind has announced The Tailgate Tour with long-time friends, Seether and featuring Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi and stopping in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater. Read more.

