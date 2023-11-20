Top Stories From November 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 20, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Kendra Scott has opened in Franklin. Read more.
It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.
canva
After you finish your turkey dinner, you can shop at these stores on Thanksgiving Day. Read more.
Photo by Jim Wood
Cookie Fix held a ribbon cutting on November 16, 2023, at 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
Stock Photo
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 23-27, 2023. Read more.