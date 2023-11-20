Top Stories From November 20, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 20, 2023.

1Jewelry Store Kendra Scott Opens in Franklin

Kendra Scott
photo by Donna Vissman

Kendra Scott has opened in Franklin. Read more.

2Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Middle Tennessee 2023

It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early! Read more.

3These Stores will be Open on Thanksgiving Day

canva

After you finish your turkey dinner, you can shop at these stores on Thanksgiving Day. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: Cookie Fix in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Cookie Fix held a ribbon cutting on November 16, 2023, at 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

5Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 23

house for sale
Stock Photo

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 23-27, 2023. Read more.

