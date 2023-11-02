Top Stories From November 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 2, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

2Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for October 9, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 9-13, 2023. Read more.

3M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers to Open in Franklin

Rendering from M.L. Rose

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.

4Cookie Fix Opens First TN Location in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.

5Franklin Police Department Offers Two Active Shooter Response Classes for Public

In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.

