Top Stories From November 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 2, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 9-13, 2023. Read more.
Rendering from M.L. Rose
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.
In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.