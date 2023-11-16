Top Stories From November 16, 2023

Andrea Hinds
1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Franklin Makers Market Returns to Westhaven

photo from Franklin Makers Market

On Saturday, November 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm, Franklin Makers Market will take place in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Read more.

3The Lego Store Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

photo by Donna Vissman

The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce
the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. Read more.

4Carol Birdsong Named Tennessee School Communicator of the Year

carol birdsong

Williamson County Schools Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong has been named the 2023-24 School Communicator of the Year for Tennessee. Read more.

515 Places to Get Thanksgiving to Go 2023

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.

