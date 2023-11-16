Top Stories From November 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 16, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
On Saturday, November 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm, Franklin Makers Market will take place in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Read more.
The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce
the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. Read more.
Williamson County Schools Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong has been named the 2023-24 School Communicator of the Year for Tennessee. Read more.
If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.