Top Stories From November 15, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 15, 2023.

1Spring Hill Christmas Parade to Take Place December 9

Spring Hill has set the date for its Christmas Parade for 2023. Read more.

2Franklin Makers Market Returns to Westhaven

On Saturday, November 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm, Franklin Makers Market will take place in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Read more.

3The Lego Store Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce
the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. Read more.

4Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd. Read more.

515 Places to Get Thanksgiving to Go 2023

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.

