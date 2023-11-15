Top Stories From November 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 15, 2023.
Spring Hill has set the date for its Christmas Parade for 2023. Read more.
On Saturday, November 18th, from 11 am to 3 pm, Franklin Makers Market will take place in the Westhaven neighborhood in Franklin. Read more.
The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce
the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. Read more.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd. Read more.
If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.