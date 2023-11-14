Top Stories From November 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 14, 2023.

1The Lego Store Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

photo by Donna Vissman

The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce
the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. Read more.

2Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Hattie B’s

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd. Read more.

315 Places to Get Thanksgiving to Go 2023

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.

4Histoire Offers Elevated Home Furnishings in Brentwood

Histoire Living. Photo by Lee Rennick.

Dena Adams named her recently opened furniture and home decor store in Brentwood “Histoire” because every home has a story, and what we put into that home is part of that story. Read more.

5Slim & Husky’s to Open at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter. Read more.

