Top Stories From November 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 13, 2023.
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd. Read more.
If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.
Franklin Police need your help catching a jewelry thief. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter. Read more.
Franklin Elks Lodge held a ribbon cutting on November 7, 2023, at 485 Oak Meadow Dr. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.