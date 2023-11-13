Top Stories From November 13, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 13, 2023.

1Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

photo courtesy of Hattie B’s

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the family-owned-and-operated hot chicken eatery based here, opens its first Williamson County location this Wednesday at The Factory at 230 Franklin Rd. Read more.

215 Places to Get Thanksgiving to Go 2023

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you to spend more time with your family. Read more.

3Woman Allegedly Steals Over $5K in Jewelry in Franklin

Franklin Police need your help catching a jewelry thief. Read more.

4Slim & Husky’s to Open at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Franklin Elks Lodge

Franklin Elks Lodge
Photo by Jim Wood

Franklin Elks Lodge held a ribbon cutting on November 7, 2023, at 485 Oak Meadow Dr. in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

