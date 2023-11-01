Top Stories From November 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 1, 2023.
Rendering from M.L. Rose
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.
In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.
The Ravenwood High band has a new addition: The Raptor Nest. Read more.
“Seinfeld” fans can now get their hands on tickets to a one-of-a-kind performance by Jason Alexander. Read more.