Top Stories From November 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 1, 2023.

1M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers to Open in Franklin

Rendering from M.L. Rose

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.

2Cookie Fix Opens First TN Location in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.

3Franklin Police Department Offers Two Active Shooter Response Classes for Public

In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.

4Ravenwood High Reveals New Band Observation Tower

The Ravenwood High band has a new addition: The Raptor Nest. Read more.

5‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexandar to Perform in Franklin, Limited Tickets Available

“Seinfeld” fans can now get their hands on tickets to a one-of-a-kind performance by Jason Alexander. Read more.

