Top Stories From May 30, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2What to Know About CMA Fest 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more

3Brentwood Firefighters Rescue Cat From Parked Car

Photo: Brentwood Fire & Rescue

Recently, Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a report of “meowing” coming from inside the wheel well area of a vehicle parked on the street. Read more

4Page HS Releases Statement Following Shooting Death of Lily Basil

Lily Basil
Lily Basil (Photo: Williamson County Schools)

A recent graduate of Page High School, Lily Basil, was shot and killed in Franklin over the weekend. Read more

5McShane to Build Mixed-use Development, Ellison Cool Springs

submitted photo

McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client Flournoy Development Group to build Ellison Cool Springs, a mixed-use community in Franklin, Tennessee, that offers 332 apartment units and 15 ground-floor commercial units. Read more

