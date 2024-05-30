Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
CMA Fest 2024 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Read more
Recently, Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a report of “meowing” coming from inside the wheel well area of a vehicle parked on the street. Read more
A recent graduate of Page High School, Lily Basil, was shot and killed in Franklin over the weekend. Read more
McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client Flournoy Development Group to build Ellison Cool Springs, a mixed-use community in Franklin, Tennessee, that offers 332 apartment units and 15 ground-floor commercial units. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter