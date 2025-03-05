Top Stories From March 4, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for March 4, 2025.

1Dolly Parton Announces the Passing of Her Husband Carl Dean

photo by Emily Dorio

On Monday evening, Dolly Parton shared the news of the passing of her husband, Carl Dean. Read more

2Former American Idol Contestant Colin Stough Arrested in Williamson County

photo by David Bradley

The former Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough (20) was arrested in Williamson County after an incident on February 28th. Read more

3Fire Crews Respond to Blaze at Brentwood Home

Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1007 Stuart Lane near Heathrow Boulevard Tuesday. Read more

4Shoe Station Now Open in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Shoe Carnival in Franklin has closed, but the shoe retailer at 7085 Bakers Bridge Road has reopened as Shoe Station. Read more

5Photos: Construction at New Nissan Stadium

photo by Donna Vissman

A groundbreaking event for the New Nissan Stadium took place in 2024. Read more

