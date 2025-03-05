Top Stories From March 4, 2025

Here are the top stories for March 4, 2025.
photo by Emily Dorio
On Monday evening, Dolly Parton shared the news of the passing of her husband, Carl Dean. Read more
photo by David Bradley
The former Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough (20) was arrested in Williamson County after an incident on February 28th. Read more
Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1007 Stuart Lane near Heathrow Boulevard Tuesday. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Shoe Carnival in Franklin has closed, but the shoe retailer at 7085 Bakers Bridge Road has reopened as Shoe Station. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
A groundbreaking event for the New Nissan Stadium took place in 2024. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter