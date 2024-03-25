Top 5 Stories From March 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 25, 2024.
Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more
The Franklin Police Department has once again received international reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).Read more
A Nashville private Christian school canceled school Monday due to a threat. Read more
The Country Music Association gathered at the prestigious Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum this week to reveal the 2024 inductees: James Burton, John Anderson, and Toby Keith. Read more