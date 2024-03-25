Top 5 Stories From March 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 25, 2024.

1Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more

2Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act into Law to Address AI Impact on Music Industry

photo from Governor Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more

3Franklin Police Department Receives International Reaccrediation

(CALEA Executive Director Craig Hartley, Franklin Police Deputy Chief Scott Butler, Franklin Police Lt. Matt Smalley, Franklin Police Sgt. Brandon Sandrell, and CALEA Commissioner Marlon Lynch)

The Franklin Police Department has once again received international reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).Read more

4CPA Cancels School Monday After Receiving Threat

A Nashville private Christian school canceled school Monday due to a threat. Read more

5CMA Announces Toby Keith, James Burton, and John Anderson to Hall of Fame Class of 2024

photo courtesy of CMA

The Country Music Association gathered at the prestigious Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum this week to reveal the 2024 inductees: James Burton, John Anderson, and Toby Keith. Read more

