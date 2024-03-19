Here’s a look at the top stories from March 19, 2024.
photo courtesy of Disney/Eric McCandless
Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson appeared on American Idol Sunday night to audition for a chance to receive a golden ticket. Read more
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling announced a North American tour stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 6th. Read more
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber
DRYmedic Restoration Services in Spring Hill held a ribbon cutting at 4001 Parkfield Loop N, Suite 39 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more
Photo: Franklin Fire Department
One woman and her pet cat have been displaced after a structure fire last night in a Reid Hill Commons condo. Read more
Riley Strain (MNPD)
Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more