Top Stories From March 19, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 19, 2024.

1Franklin Singer Quintavious Johnson Auditions for American Idol

photo courtesy of Disney/Eric McCandless

Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson appeared on American Idol Sunday night to audition for a chance to receive a golden ticket. Read more

2Lindsey Stirling Sets North American Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling announced a North American tour stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 6th. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: DRYmedic Restoration Services in Spring Hill

DRYmedic Restoration Services
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

DRYmedic Restoration Services in Spring Hill held a ribbon cutting at 4001 Parkfield Loop N, Suite 39 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more

4Woman, Pet Escapes Franklin Condo Fire

Photo: Franklin Fire Department

One woman and her pet cat have been displaced after a structure fire last night in a Reid Hill Commons condo. Read more

5The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Riley Strain (MNPD)
Riley Strain (MNPD)

 

Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here