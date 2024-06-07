Top Stories From June 7, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.

1Survey: I-65 Buckner Road Interchange/June Lake Interchange

new I-65 interchange in spring hill
Screenshot from TDOT YouTube video

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has opened the newly constructed interchange at Interstate 65 and June Lake Boulevard in Spring Hill. Read more

2Man Suspected of Unlawful Photography at Target

Photo: Franklin Police

Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly used his phone to take an upskirt photo of a female shopper at Target. Read more

3Williamson County New Business Licenses for June 7, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 31 to June 7, 2024. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Dolly Parton Confirms Downtown Nashville Hotel

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here