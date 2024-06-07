Top Stories From June 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 6, 2024.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has opened the newly constructed interchange at Interstate 65 and June Lake Boulevard in Spring Hill. Read more
Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly used his phone to take an upskirt photo of a female shopper at Target. Read more
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for May 31 to June 7, 2024. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
It’s official – Dolly has confirmed plans for a hotel in downtown Nashville. Those in attendance at CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X heard the news on Thursday morning. Read more
