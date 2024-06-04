Here’s a look at the top stories from June 4, 2024.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 28 to June 4, 2024. Read more
Maury Regional Health announced the launch of the Coalition for Responsible Health Care – a community organization created to serve as a collective voice for health care in opposition to the HCA TriStar certificate of need application to build a second hospital in Maury County. Read more
Metro Nashville police are searching for Christopher Frankenberry, who was reported missing this week. Read more
Franklin Firefighters rescued two kayakers and their dogs Sunday from the Harpeth River near the Carothers Parkway bridge after a downed tree entangled and separated them from their kayaks. Read more
Franklin Pride Festival returned to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, June 1st for its fourth annual event. While most of the day saw rain showers, the event was not canceled or delayed. Read more
