Top Stories From June 4, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 4, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 4, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 28 to June 4, 2024. Read more

2Coalition for Responsible Health Care Opposes Proposed HCA TriStar Hospital in Maury County

Maury Regional Health announced the launch of the Coalition for Responsible Health Care – a community organization created to serve as a collective voice for health care in opposition to the HCA TriStar certificate of need application to build a second hospital in Maury County. Read more

3Missing: 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry of Goodlettsville

Metro Nashville police are searching for Christopher Frankenberry, who was reported missing this week. Read more

4Two Kayakers, Dogs Rescued From the Harpeth River

Photo: FFD

Franklin Firefighters rescued two kayakers and their dogs Sunday from the Harpeth River near the Carothers Parkway bridge after a downed tree entangled and separated them from their kayaks. Read more

5Photos: Franklin Pride Festival 2024

Franklin Pride Festival returned to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, June 1st for its fourth annual event. While most of the day saw rain showers, the event was not canceled or delayed. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here