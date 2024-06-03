Top Stories From June 3, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 3, 2024.

1Two Kayakers, Dogs Rescued From the Harpeth River

Photo: FFD

Franklin Firefighters rescued two kayakers and their dogs Sunday from the Harpeth River near the Carothers Parkway bridge after a downed tree entangled and separated them from their kayaks. Read more

2Photos: Franklin Pride Festival 2024

Franklin Pride Festival returned to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, June 1st for its fourth annual event. While most of the day saw rain showers, the event was not canceled or delayed. Read more

3Missing: 15-year-old Maria Felipe Alonso of Portland

Maria Felipe Alonso, Photo: Portland Police Department

The Portland Police Department is needing your assistance in locating a runaway/missing juvenile. Read more

4Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Photography Exhibit

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new photography exhibition, The Bradley Barn Sessions. Read more

5Two WCS Educators Recognized by CMA Foundation

WCS Educators
Franklin High\’s Michael Holland and Page Middle\’s Evan Burton

Two Williamson County Schools teachers are being honored by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their work in music education. Read more

