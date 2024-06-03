Here’s a look at the top stories from June 3, 2024.
Franklin Firefighters rescued two kayakers and their dogs Sunday from the Harpeth River near the Carothers Parkway bridge after a downed tree entangled and separated them from their kayaks. Read more
Franklin Pride Festival returned to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, June 1st for its fourth annual event. While most of the day saw rain showers, the event was not canceled or delayed. Read more
The Portland Police Department is needing your assistance in locating a runaway/missing juvenile. Read more
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new photography exhibition, The Bradley Barn Sessions. Read more
Two Williamson County Schools teachers are being honored by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their work in music education. Read more
