Top Stories From June 28, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
photo from Nashville Hot Air Balloon Fest

Here are the top stories for June 28, 2024.

Hot Air Balloon & Laser Show is Coming to Franklin This Fall

photo from Nashville Hot Air Balloon Fest

The Nashville Balloon and Laser Show will visit Franklin at Berry Farms, 5005 Captain Freeman Way on October 4th and 5th. Read more

Franklin Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Arson at Columbia Kroger

Jeffrey Lee Mealer, a 55-year-old man from Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without parole for Aggravated Arson. Read more

Independence Day Events Across Middle Tennessee 2024

Stock Photo

The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. Read more

Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.

TriStar Health Receives Approval To Build Hospital In Spring Hill

TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Alyse Adcock

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

Are Personal Fireworks Allowed in Franklin?

Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. Read more

