Top Stories From June 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 28, 2024.

The Nashville Balloon and Laser Show will visit Franklin at Berry Farms, 5005 Captain Freeman Way on October 4th and 5th. Read more

Jeffrey Lee Mealer, a 55-year-old man from Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without parole for Aggravated Arson. Read more

The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. Read more

Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.

TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. Read more

