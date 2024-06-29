Top Stories From June 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 28, 2024.
Hot Air Balloon & Laser Show is Coming to Franklin This Fall
The Nashville Balloon and Laser Show will visit Franklin at Berry Farms, 5005 Captain Freeman Way on October 4th and 5th. Read more
Franklin Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Arson at Columbia Kroger
Jeffrey Lee Mealer, a 55-year-old man from Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without parole for Aggravated Arson. Read more
Independence Day Events Across Middle Tennessee 2024
The Fourth of July approaches and patriotism takes center stage, with vibrant red, white, and blue decorations adorning houses and streets. Read more
Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.
TriStar Health Receives Approval To Build Hospital In Spring Hill
TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Are Personal Fireworks Allowed in Franklin?
Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. Read more
