Top Stories From June 27, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.

1TriStar Health Receives Approval To Build Hospital In Spring Hill

TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Alyse Adcock

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Are Personal Fireworks Allowed in Franklin?

Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. Read more

4Food Battle – Favorite 4th of July Side Dish

Favorite 4th of July Side Dish

As the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day, another explosive event is taking place on picnic tables across America: the battle of the side dishes. Read more

5Metro Police Release 911 Call, Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting of Stabbing Suspect

Photo: MNPD

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation after a stabbing incident took place in Nashville Thursday morning. Read more

