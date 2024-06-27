Top Stories From June 27, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 27, 2024.
TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Because of safety concerns and fire hazards, consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns, are illegal in Franklin. Read more
As the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day, another explosive event is taking place on picnic tables across America: the battle of the side dishes. Read more
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation after a stabbing incident took place in Nashville Thursday morning. Read more
