Top Stories From June 25, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 25, 2024.
According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area. Read more
Bridgestone Arena has been named Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) for the seventh time. Read more
These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 18-25, 2024. Read more
Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin. Read more
The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce entries for competitive events are now being accepted online. Read more
