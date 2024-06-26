Top Stories From June 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for June 25, 2024.

1Justin Timberlake Sells Property Just Outside of Leiper’s Fork

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

According to Mansion Global, Justin Timberlake has sold his property in the Leiper’s Fork area. Read more

2Bridgestone Arena Named Arena Of The Year by the Academy of Country Music

Bridgestone Arena has been named Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) for the seventh time. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 25

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 18-25, 2024. Read more

4Franklin Is The Place To Be To Celebrate The 4th of July

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin. Read more

5Williamson County Fair Opens Online Entries

photo by Donna Vissman

The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce entries for competitive events are now being accepted online. Read more

