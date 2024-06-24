Top Stories From June 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for June 24, 2024.

1Franklin Is The Place To Be To Celebrate The 4th of July

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin. Read more

2Williamson County Fair Opens Online Entries

photo by Donna Vissman

The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce entries for competitive events are now being accepted online. Read more

3Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Heads to Middle TN

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will head to Middle Tennessee next week! Read more

4Williamson County Schools Holding Support Staff Career Fair

Find Your Fit at the Support Staff Career Fair
Photo by WCS

Don’t miss an upcoming opportunity to join the WCS support staff team on Tuesday, July 16. Read more

5The U.S. Post Office will Release an Alex Trebek Postage Stamp

photo courtesy of Sony/U.S. Post Office

“JEOPARDY!” host Ken Jennings announced that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a Forever stamp honoring beloved former host Alex Trebek concurrent with the show’s 60th Diamond Celebration that was launched earlier this year to celebrate the remarkable legacy of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. Read more

