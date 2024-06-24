Top Stories From June 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 24, 2024.
Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Thursday, July 4th in Franklin. Read more
The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce entries for competitive events are now being accepted online. Read more
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will head to Middle Tennessee next week! Read more
Don’t miss an upcoming opportunity to join the WCS support staff team on Tuesday, July 16. Read more
“JEOPARDY!” host Ken Jennings announced that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a Forever stamp honoring beloved former host Alex Trebek concurrent with the show’s 60th Diamond Celebration that was launched earlier this year to celebrate the remarkable legacy of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. Read more
