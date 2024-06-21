Top Stories From June 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 21, 2024.
As part of the new City Hall redevelopment project, the City’s Planning Department brought a nationally renowned urban retail/historic shopping district expert, Bob Gibbs to Franklin. Read more
On March 1, 2025, Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin will become the city’s fifth Chief of Police. He will take over the role from Richard Hickey, who is retiring on Feb. 28, 2025. Read more
This Saturday, the fourth annual BrentFest returns to Brentwood’s Crockett Park as part of the City’s Summer Concert Series. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more
