Top Stories From June 21, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for June 21, 2024.

1New Downtown Franklin Banners Feature Main Street Icons

Photo: City of Franklin

As part of the new City Hall redevelopment project, the City’s Planning Department brought a nationally renowned urban retail/historic shopping district expert, Bob Gibbs to Franklin. Read more

2Jim Colvin to Become Brentwood Police Chief in March 2025

Photo: Brentwood Police

On March 1, 2025, Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin will become the city’s fifth Chief of Police. He will take over the role from Richard Hickey, who is retiring on Feb. 28, 2025. Read more

3BrentFest Returns June 22 With Spazmatics

Photo Submitted by City of Brentwood

This Saturday, the fourth annual BrentFest returns to Brentwood’s Crockett Park as part of the City’s Summer Concert Series. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5What is Going On With Buc-ee’s in Murfreesboro?

photo courtesy of Buc-ee\\’s

Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more

