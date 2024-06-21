Top Stories From June 20, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for June 20, 2024.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

4What is Going On With Buc-ee’s in Murfreesboro?

photo courtesy of Buc-ee\\’s

Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 18, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 11-18, 2024. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: The Athlete Lab in Franklin

The Athlete Lab in Franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

The Athlete Lab held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 13, 2024, at 256 Seaboard Ln in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

1What You Need to Know About Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium

photo courtesy of Monster Jam

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 22. Read more

