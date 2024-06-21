Top Stories From June 20, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 20, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
photo courtesy of Buc-ee\\’s
Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 11-18, 2024. Read more
Photo by Jim Wood
The Athlete Lab held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 13, 2024, at 256 Seaboard Ln in Franklin Tennessee. Read more
photo courtesy of Monster Jam
Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 22. Read more
