Here’s a look at the top stories from June 17, 2024.
Photo: Williamson County Fire/Rescue
A home caught fire in Williamson County on Sunday night. Read more
The Mustang Heritage Foundation announces Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park. Read more
Adam Brock (Franklin Police)
Police in Franklin are seeking additional information from the public on a business owner who was recently indicted on a slew of charges. Read more
Photo from City of Brentwood
Nicks provides a calming mood inside City Hall, and she’s one of the reasons why Brentwood is a certified city in Mars Petcare’s “Better Cities for Pets” program. Read more
photo courtesy of Food Network
Brentwood resident Jennifer McNabb will appear on Food Network’s show Outchef’d which will air this week. Read more
