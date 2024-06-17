Top Stories From June 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 17, 2024.

1Officials Respond to Fire at Carrie Underwood’s Home

Photo: Williamson County Fire/Rescue

A home caught fire in Williamson County on Sunday night. Read more

2How to Celebrate Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee

The Mustang Heritage Foundation announces Mustang Heritage Week in Tennessee at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park. Read more

3Franklin Police Seeking Additional Information on Indicted Business Owner

Adam Brock (Franklin Police)

Police in Franklin are seeking additional information from the public on a business owner who was recently indicted on a slew of charges. Read more

4Brentwood Certified as a ‘Better Cities for Pets’ Until 2027

Photo from City of Brentwood

Nicks provides a calming mood inside City Hall, and she’s one of the reasons why Brentwood is a certified city in Mars Petcare’s “Better Cities for Pets” program. Read more

5Brentwood Resident to Appear on Food Network’s Outchef’d

photo courtesy of Food Network

Brentwood resident Jennifer McNabb will appear on Food Network’s show Outchef’d which will air this week. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here