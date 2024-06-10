Here’s a look at the top stories from June 10, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
Mama D’s Southern Fusion, in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.
A man wanted in Michigan was arrested in Nolensville Friday. Read more
photo courtesy of Stryper
Iconic rock band STRYPER will bring their first-ever acoustic tour to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. Read more
Dylan Gossett performs at the VIP stage at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 6 during CMA Fest 2024 in downtown Nashville..
CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium continues for the last of four events tonight, Sunday, June 9. Read more
Kyson Henderson (Franklin Police Dept.)
Franklin Police is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Read more
