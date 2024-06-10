Top Stories From June 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 10, 2024.

1Mama D’s Southern Fusion in Brentwood Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Mama D’s Southern Fusion, in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.

2Man Wanted in Michigan Arrested in Nolensville

A man wanted in Michigan was arrested in Nolensville Friday. Read more

3STRYPER to Bring Acoustic Tour to Franklin

photo courtesy of Stryper

Iconic rock band STRYPER will bring their first-ever acoustic tour to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. Read more

4Photos: CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium with Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and More

Dylan Gossett performs at the VIP stage at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 6 during CMA Fest 2024 in downtown Nashville..

CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium continues for the last of four events tonight, Sunday, June 9. Read more

5Runaway Juvenile: Kyson Henderson of Franklin

Kyson Henderson (Franklin Police Dept.)

Franklin Police is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Read more

