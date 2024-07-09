Top Stories From July 9, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.

1Joe Bonsall, 50-Year Member of the Oak Ridge Boys, Dies of ALS Complications

Joseph S. Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys passed away on July 9, 2024 from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Read more

2Williamson County Home, Truck Destroyed in Fire

In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Brush Creek Road. Read more

380-year-old Indicted on Sales Tax Evasion in Maury County

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Jackie Slone. Read more

417-Year Old Boy Charged With Murder of Trinity Bostic

Trinity Bostic
The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more

5M.L.Rose Opens New Franklin Location Next Week

M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, known for its exceptional burgers, craft beer selection, and vibrant, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, will open its new location in Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, July 15. Read more

