Top Stories From July 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.
Joseph S. Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys passed away on July 9, 2024 from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Read more
In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Brush Creek Road. Read more
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Jackie Slone. Read more
The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more
M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, known for its exceptional burgers, craft beer selection, and vibrant, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, will open its new location in Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, July 15. Read more
