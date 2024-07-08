Top Stories From July 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.
The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more
M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, known for its exceptional burgers, craft beer selection, and vibrant, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, will open its new location in Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, July 15. Read more
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Williamson County Fair this August at the Ag Expo Center! Read more
Around midnight Saturday, Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a Vehicle Fire-Semi Truck on I-840 at the 42 mile marker. Read more
Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. Read more
