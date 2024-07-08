Top Stories From July 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 8, 2024.

117-Year Old Boy Charged With Murder of Trinity Bostic

Trinity Bostic
Photo: Hendersonville Police

The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland for the murder of Trinity Bostic. Read more

2M.L.Rose Opens New Franklin Location Next Week

photo by Donna Vissman

M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, known for its exceptional burgers, craft beer selection, and vibrant, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, will open its new location in Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, July 15. Read more

3Discounted Tickets Available Online Now for the Williamson County Fair

photo from Williamson County Fair

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Williamson County Fair this August at the Ag Expo Center! Read more

4I-840 Semi-Truck Fire Under Investigation

Photo: Arrington Fire

Around midnight Saturday, Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a Vehicle Fire-Semi Truck on I-840 at the 42 mile marker. Read more

5These Local Restaurants Were Honored by Wine Spectators Restaurant Awards 2024

photo from Adobe Stock

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. Read more

Morgan Mitchell
Morgan Mitchell
Morgan is a news editor who specializes in crime stories. Although she is a born and raised Memphian, she fell in love with the Middle Tennessee community when she attended MTSU. Go Raiders!

