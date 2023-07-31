Top Stories From July 31, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 31, 2023.

1Zaxby’s in Franklin Has Closed

photo by Donna Vissman

Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.

2Former Middle TN Jeweler Sentenced in $1 Million Jewelry Heist

A former jeweler of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his role in a $1 million jewelry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WKRN. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers July 10

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Franklin Police Working to Identify Creative Credit Card Crook

Franklin Police Working to Identify Creative Credit Card Crook
Photo: Franklin Police

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone will recognize a thief caught on surveillance. Read more.

5Franklin Makes List for Top 100 Places to Live in U.S.

Visit Franklin
The Visitor Center, located off Fourth Avenue along historic Main Street in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of VisitFranklin.com

Livability released its 2023 list of “Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US.” For a second year in a row, two Tennessee cities appear on the list – Franklin  and Knoxville. Read more.

