Here’s a look at the top stories from July 31, 2023.
Zaxby’s, located at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, is now closed. Read more.
A former jeweler of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his role in a $1 million jewelry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WKRN. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone will recognize a thief caught on surveillance. Read more.
Livability released its 2023 list of “Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US.” For a second year in a row, two Tennessee cities appear on the list – Franklin and Knoxville. Read more.