Top Stories From July 29, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 29, 2024.

1Williamson Medical Center Named Top Maternity Hospital by Newsweek

photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography

Williamson Health is proud to announce that the health system’s flagship location, Williamson Medical Center, has been recognized as Tennessee’s Top Maternity Hospital according to the Newsweek list of 2024 America’s Best Maternity Hospitals. Read more

2The Parlor: A 1930s-Inspired Speakeasy to Open in Leiper’s Fork

photo courtesy of The Parlor

The Parlor, located in the heart of Leiper’s Fork at Leiper’s Corner will allow guests to step into a bygone era and experience vintage charm and modern elegance. Read more

3Freedom Middle Receives National Recognition

Photo: Freedom Middle School

Freedom Middle School was recently notified of its prestigious new designation by Solution Tree, a renowned educational professional learning company, for its sustained success in raising student achievement. Read more

4FDA Approves Blood Test for Colon Cancer Detection

Shield is a blood test from Guardant Health for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk individuals 45 and older. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. Read more

5Missing: Ryan Frederick of Spring Hill

Ryan Frederick (Spring Hill Police Department)

Spring Hill Police Department needs assistance locating Ryan Frederick who was last seen on July 24th. Read more

