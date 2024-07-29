Top Stories From July 29, 2024

Shield is a blood test from Guardant Health for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk individuals 45 and older. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. Read more