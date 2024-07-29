Top Stories From July 29, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 29, 2024.
Williamson Health is proud to announce that the health system’s flagship location, Williamson Medical Center, has been recognized as Tennessee’s Top Maternity Hospital according to the Newsweek list of 2024 America’s Best Maternity Hospitals. Read more
The Parlor, located in the heart of Leiper’s Fork at Leiper’s Corner will allow guests to step into a bygone era and experience vintage charm and modern elegance. Read more
Freedom Middle School was recently notified of its prestigious new designation by Solution Tree, a renowned educational professional learning company, for its sustained success in raising student achievement. Read more
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s Shield™ blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. Read more
Spring Hill Police Department needs assistance locating Ryan Frederick who was last seen on July 24th. Read more
