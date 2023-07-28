Top Stories From July 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 28, 2023.

1WCS TCAP Results Among Top in State

Williamson County Schools students are once again among the top achievers in the State, according to the 2022-23 district-level Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) Tuesday, July 18.

2WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

3Franklin Kroger Converts to All Self-Checkout

photo by Donna Vissman

If you’ve recently shopped at the Kroger located at 2020 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs area, you will notice a big change to the store – it’s all self-checkout. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from George Strait

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Iconic Detroit-Based Seafood Restaurant to Open Soon in Nashville

photo courtesy of Joe Muer Seafood

Joe Muer Seafood, an iconic staple in metro Detroit since 1929, is set to open its first location outside of Michigan in Nashville. Read more.

