Here’s a look at the top stories from July 28, 2023.
Williamson County Schools students are once again among the top achievers in the State, according to the 2022-23 district-level Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results released by the Tennessee Department of Education. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.
If you’ve recently shopped at the Kroger located at 2020 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs area, you will notice a big change to the store – it’s all self-checkout. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Joe Muer Seafood, an iconic staple in metro Detroit since 1929, is set to open its first location outside of Michigan in Nashville. Read more.