Top Stories From July 27, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 27, 2023.

1Franklin Police Department Releases Body Cam Footage of Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Franklin Police Department has issued a statement and released the body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Monday, July 24. Read more.

2WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

3Franklin Kroger Converts to All Self-Checkout

photo by Donna Vissman

If you’ve recently shopped at the Kroger located at 2020 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs area, you will notice a big change to the store – it’s all self-checkout. Read more.

4Cumberland Slugger Cole Turney Inks Deal with Detroit Tigers

cole turney
cole turney (photo by Cumberland University)

After not being drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month, Cumberland slugger Cole Turney will get his opportunity at pro baseball after inking a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers last week. Read more.

5WCS Schools Reminds Students About Absences

wcs logo

The 2023-24 school year is about to begin, and the district knows families are already planning their vacations for the year. Read more.

