Here’s a look at the top stories from July 27, 2023.
The Franklin Police Department has issued a statement and released the body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Monday, July 24. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.
If you’ve recently shopped at the Kroger located at 2020 Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs area, you will notice a big change to the store – it’s all self-checkout. Read more.
After not being drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month, Cumberland slugger Cole Turney will get his opportunity at pro baseball after inking a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers last week. Read more.
The 2023-24 school year is about to begin, and the district knows families are already planning their vacations for the year. Read more.