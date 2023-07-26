Top Stories From July 26, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 26, 2023.

17 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2023

credit-Canva

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read more.

2Fashion for a Fraction is Coming to Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

For the first time ever, Fashion for a Fraction will be held in Franklin. Read more.

3Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for July 3, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 3-7, 2023. Read more.

4Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar to Perform in Nashville

photo -YouTube

Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read more.

5New Brunch Spot Opens in Spring Hill

Canva

A new brunch spot is now open in Spring Hill. Read more.

