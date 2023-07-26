Here’s a look at the top stories from July 26, 2023.
credit-Canva
Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
For the first time ever, Fashion for a Fraction will be held in Franklin. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 3-7, 2023. Read more.
photo -YouTube
Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read more.
Canva
A new brunch spot is now open in Spring Hill. Read more.