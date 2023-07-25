Here’s a look at the top stories from July 25, 2023.
Franklin Police officers received a call this evening about 6:15 pm for a welfare check at the Artessa Apartments in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
For the first time ever, Fashion for a Fraction will be held in Franklin. Read more.
At around 1:30pm on Friday, July 24th, deputies responded to a suspected road rage incident involving a weapon on Horton Highway near Interstate 840 in Triune, TN. Read more.
photo -YouTube
Dogstar is a trio comprised of Keanu Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose. Read more.
Canva
A new brunch spot is now open in Spring Hill. Read more.