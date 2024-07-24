Top Stories From July 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.
Source: Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially start on Friday, July 26th at 1:30 PM with the opening ceremonies. Read more
photo courtesy of Williamson County Fair
Act fast to secure discounted admission tickets before it’s too late! The Williamson County Fair, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the event of the summer, is quickly approaching. Read more
Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024. Read more
A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more
On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter