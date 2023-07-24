Top Stories From July 24, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 24, 2023.

1Franklin Summer Bash to Feature American Idol Favorites

photo from Franklin Summer Bash

In August, the ultimate end-of-summer concert event is headed to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin featuring American Idol favorites Haven Madison, Megan Danielle and Tyson Venegas! Read more.

2Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Travis Tritt Respond to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Video

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers July 3

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 3-7, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Franklin Special School District Administrators Step into New Roles Over the Summer

TOP: Amanda Muniz, J.P. Orman, Janet Carroll, Josh Bracamontes. BOTTOM: Lauren Bauer, Starr Wallace, Drew Bingham, Rick Sanders
TOP: Amanda Muniz, J.P. Orman, Janet Carroll, Josh Bracamontes. BOTTOM: Lauren Bauer, Starr Wallace, Drew Bingham, Rick Sanders

The Franklin Special School District has had some administrative shifts over the summer. Read more.

5Nelly’s Italian Cafe in Spring Hill Closed Until Further Notice due to Leak

Photo From Facebook

Nelly’s Italian Cafe has announced they are closed until further notice. Read more.

