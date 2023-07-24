Here’s a look at the top stories from July 24, 2023.
photo from Franklin Summer Bash
In August, the ultimate end-of-summer concert event is headed to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin featuring American Idol favorites Haven Madison, Megan Danielle and Tyson Venegas! Read more.
photo by Theo Wargo
Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 3-7, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
TOP: Amanda Muniz, J.P. Orman, Janet Carroll, Josh Bracamontes. BOTTOM: Lauren Bauer, Starr Wallace, Drew Bingham, Rick Sanders
The Franklin Special School District has had some administrative shifts over the summer. Read more.
Photo From Facebook
Nelly’s Italian Cafe has announced they are closed until further notice. Read more.