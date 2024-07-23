Top Stories From July 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 23, 2024.
A unique traffic route may be coming to an interstate new you. However, it may cause you to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. Read more
On Tuesday night, authorities arrested Davis in Nashville without incident, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Read more
Voters in the Town of Nolensville will have the opportunity to vote to allow the sale of wine in retail food stores, according to a memorandum issued by the Williamson County Election Commission. Read more
The start of the school year is just around the corner, and one big task before the first day is loading up on school supplies. Read more
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find Katherine Long, who is missing from Lebanon. Read more
