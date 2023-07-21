Here’s a look at the top stories from July 21, 2023.
photo from Company Distilling
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
photo by Theo Wargo
Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.
photo from Brentwood Jewelry
Brentwood Jewelry & Gifts was featured on TLC’s Match Me Abroad. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Warby Parker will open a new storefront in Franklin. Read more.