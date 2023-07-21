Top Stories From July 21, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 21, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Company Distilling
photo from Company Distilling

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Travis Tritt Respond to Jason Aldean’s Controversial Video

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

3Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.

4Brentwood Jewelry Store Featured on TLC

photo from Brentwood Jewelry

Brentwood Jewelry & Gifts was featured on TLC’s Match Me Abroad. Read more.

5Warby Parker to Open Store in Franklin

Warby Parker
photo by Donna Vissman

Warby Parker will open a new storefront in Franklin. Read more.

