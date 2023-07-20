Here’s a look at the top stories from July 20, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets previewed a selection of the more than 60 retail and restaurant brands slated to open at Tanger Nashville this fall. Read more.
City of Columbia Mayor, Chaz Molder issued a statement after country artist Jason Aldean’s video for “Try That in a Small Town” was pulled from CMT. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.
City of Franklin’s Movies in the Park summer series concludes with “Shrek” this Friday, July 21st, at Pinkerton Park. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 26-30, 2023. Read more.