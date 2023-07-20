Top Stories From July 20, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 20, 2023.

1Tanger Outlets Reveals Local Restaurants to Be Featured in Nashville

Rendering from Tanger

Tanger® Outlets previewed a selection of the more than 60 retail and restaurant brands slated to open at Tanger Nashville this fall. Read more.

2City of Columbia Mayor Responds to Jason Aldean’s Music Video

photo by Theo Wargo

City of Columbia Mayor, Chaz Molder issued a statement after country artist Jason Aldean’s video for “Try That in a Small Town” was pulled from CMT. Read more.

3Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.

4Last Movies in the Park Event Happening this Friday in Franklin

City of Franklin’s Movies in the Park summer series concludes with “Shrek” this Friday, July 21st, at Pinkerton Park. Read more.

5Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 26, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 26-30, 2023. Read more.

