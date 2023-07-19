Here’s a look at the top stories from July 19, 2023.
Thanks to Sandi Hines for submitting this photo of Franklin on the Fourth. Read more.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.
Brentwood-based medical staffing company, American Physician Partners, is shutting down. Read more.
Detectives are investigating after the man in the video below broke into a Macy’s jewelry display, stealing $1,800 in religious jewelry. Read more.