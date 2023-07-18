Here’s a look at the top stories from July 18, 2023.
Photo of the day: Thanks to Charles Lais for submitting this photo of the U.S. Colored Troop solider in downtown Franklin. Read more.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.
A severe thunderstorm watch and a Flash Flood Watch have been issued today. Read more.
Detectives are investigating after the man in the video below broke into a Macy’s jewelry display, stealing $1,800 in religious jewelry. Read more.