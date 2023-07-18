Top Stories From July 18, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 18, 2023.

1Photo of the Day: July 18, 2023

photo by Charles Lais

Photo of the day: Thanks to Charles Lais for submitting this photo of the U.S. Colored Troop solider in downtown Franklin. Read more.

2This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.

3Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.

4Severe Storms Approaching Today – July 18, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch and a Flash Flood Watch have been issued today. Read more.

5Religious Jewelry Thief Wanted by Franklin Police

Franklin Police
Franklin Police

Detectives are investigating after the man in the video below broke into a Macy’s jewelry display, stealing $1,800 in religious jewelry. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here