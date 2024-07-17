Top Stories From July 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 17, 2024.

1New Director of Williamson County Office of Public Safety Announced

submitted photo

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson announces the appointment of Connor Scott as the new director of the county’s Office of Public Safety. Read more

2Franklin Transit to Offer Rides to the Franklin Farmers Market

photo courtesy of Franklin Farmers Market

According to Debbie Henry, President and CEO of Franklin Transit Authority, Saturday trips to the Franklin Farmers Market just became more accessible for the community. Read more

3Extended Road Closure Happening in Downtown Franklin

Fifth Avenue South and a portion of Main Street at the 5-points intersection has closed for an extended period due to a water/sewer replacement project. Read more

4Back-to-School Blood Drives Set for July 23 in Spring Hill, Franklin

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance to host back-to-school blood drives in Franklin and Spring Hill on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Read more

5Harpeth Conservancy Launches River Advisory System, Tennessee Water Watch

In a groundbreaking initiative to safeguard river enthusiasts in Middle Tennessee, Harpeth Conservancy proudly unveils the launch of its river advisory system: Tennessee (TN) Water Watch, which functions similarly to a weather forecast but offers users a forecast of water quality. Read more

