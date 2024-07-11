Top Stories From July 11, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 11, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Goddard School held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 17, 2024, at 110 Winners Circle in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more
Early Voting Begins July 12 in Tennessee; What to Know
Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee begins Friday, July 12. Read more
At their regular meeting on June 6, the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Nolensville adopted a resolution supporting a referendum for wine in grocery stores on its election ballot for November 5. Read more
Hundreds of music collectors and enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring Hill on Saturday, July 13 for the inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair. Read more
