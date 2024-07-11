Top Stories From July 11, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for July 11, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from City of Franklin

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: The Goddard School in Brentwood

The Goddard School
Photo by Jim Wood

The Goddard School held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 17, 2024, at 110 Winners Circle in Brentwood Tennessee. Read more

Early Voting Begins July 12 in Tennessee; What to Know

Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee begins Friday, July 12. Read more

3Nolensville Commissioners Approve Resolution Calling for Wine in Grocery Stores

At their regular meeting on June 6, the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Nolensville adopted a resolution supporting a referendum for wine in grocery stores on its election ballot for November 5. Read more

4Inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair to Take Place in Spring Hill

Hundreds of music collectors and enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring Hill on Saturday, July 13 for the inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair. Read more

