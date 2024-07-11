Top Stories From July 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for July 10, 2024.
At their regular meeting on June 6, the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Nolensville adopted a resolution supporting a referendum for wine in grocery stores on its election ballot for November 5. Read more
Hundreds of music collectors and enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring Hill on Saturday, July 13 for the inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair. Read more
On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker. Read more
Joseph S. Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys passed away on July 9, 2024 from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Read more
In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Brush Creek Road. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter