Top Stories From July 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for July 10, 2024.

1Nolensville Commissioners Approve Resolution Calling for Wine in Grocery Stores

At their regular meeting on June 6, the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Nolensville adopted a resolution supporting a referendum for wine in grocery stores on its election ballot for November 5. Read more

2Inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair to Take Place in Spring Hill

Hundreds of music collectors and enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring Hill on Saturday, July 13 for the inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair. Read more

3Country Artist Drew Parker and Wife Mallory Welcome Daughter

photo courtesy of Drew Parker

On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker. Read more

4Joe Bonsall, 50-Year Member of the Oak Ridge Boys, Dies of ALS Complications

photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Joseph S. Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys passed away on July 9, 2024 from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Read more

5Williamson County Home, Truck Destroyed in Fire

photo: Williamson County Fire

In the early hours on Tuesday morning, Williamson County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Brush Creek Road. Read more

