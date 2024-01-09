Top Stories From January 9, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 9, 2024.

1Franklin Priest Accused of Sexual Misconduct Involving Teen

Juan Carlos Garcia
Juan Carlos Garcia (Photo Source: Nashville Catholic)

A Franklin priest has been removed from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen. Read more.

2Titans Part Ways With Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Photo from Titans

The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. Read more.

3Lee-Buckner, Last Rosenwald School in Williamson County, Embarks on Historic Move

Photo Submitted

After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, will be moved from its current location in Spring Hill to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more.

4Year-Round BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar Opens at Bridgestone Arena

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Photo Submitted

The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.

5FSSD Adds Grass-Fed Beef to School Lunch Offerings

Photo from Franklin Special School District

The Franklin Special School District (FSSD) is proud to announce an exciting addition to its school menus. Read more.

