Top Stories From January 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 9, 2024.
A Franklin priest has been removed from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct against a teen. Read more.
The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. Read more.
After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, will be moved from its current location in Spring Hill to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more.
The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.
The Franklin Special School District (FSSD) is proud to announce an exciting addition to its school menus. Read more.