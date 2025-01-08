Top Stories From January 8, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 8, 2025.
With a winter storm forecasted for Friday, Blood Assurance is urging the public to include donating blood, plasma, or platelets in their preparation plans. Read more
A national day of observance has been declared Thursday, Jan. 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Read more
Reports of local grocery stores’ stock of milk and bread seem to go hand in hand with weather reports of predictions of snow. But we wanted to know why and we think we found an answer. Read more
On Monday, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to 73 motor vehicle crashes between 6 pm and midnight across Williamson County. Read more
Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more
