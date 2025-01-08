Top Stories From January 8, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for January 8, 2025.

1Critical Need for Donors Before Winter Storm

With a winter storm forecasted for Friday, Blood Assurance is urging the public to include donating blood, plasma, or platelets in their preparation plans. Read more

2USPS to Suspend Mail Delivery on National Day of Observance

A national day of observance has been declared Thursday, Jan. 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Read more

3The Great Milk & Bread Rush – A Snow Storm Tradition

Reports of local grocery stores’ stock of milk and bread seem to go hand in hand with weather reports of predictions of snow. But we wanted to know why and we think we found an answer. Read more

4Williamson County Sees 73 Crashes in Six Hours Monday

On Monday, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to 73 motor vehicle crashes between 6 pm and midnight across Williamson County. Read more

5Belmont Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Coach Jack Young

Jack Young
Photo from Belmont

Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here