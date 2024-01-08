Top Stories From January 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 8, 2024.
After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, will be moved from its current location in Spring Hill to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more.
The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.
The Franklin Special School District (FSSD) is proud to announce an exciting addition to its school menus. Read more.
Local residents Paul and Mary Ann Goldsmith will open a Saladworks and Frutta Bowl franchise in Spring Hill. Read more.
Whitney’s Cookies held a ribbon cutting on December 19, 2023, at 100 4th Avenue N in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.