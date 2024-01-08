Top Stories From January 8, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 8, 2024.

1Lee-Buckner, Last Rosenwald School in Williamson County, Embarks on Historic Move

Photo Submitted

After many years of planning, coordination, and care, Lee-Buckner, the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County, will be moved from its current location in Spring Hill to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more.

2Year-Round BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar Opens at Bridgestone Arena

BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar
Photo Submitted

The Nashville Predators and Delaware North, the team’s foodservice and retail partner, today announced the upcoming opening of BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena. Read more.

3FSSD Adds Grass-Fed Beef to School Lunch Offerings

Photo from Franklin Special School District

The Franklin Special School District (FSSD) is proud to announce an exciting addition to its school menus. Read more.

4Saladworks and Frutta Bowl to Open in Spring Hill

photo from Saladworks

Local residents Paul and Mary Ann Goldsmith will open a Saladworks and Frutta Bowl franchise in Spring Hill. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Whitney’s Cookies in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Whitney’s Cookies held a ribbon cutting on December 19, 2023, at 100 4th Avenue N in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

