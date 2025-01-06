Top Stories From January 6, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 6, 2025.
After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Read more
The new Nissan Stadium has an official logo! The team debuted the new look live at their last home game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. Read more
“The 1000 Hours Outside Really Very Crunchy Worthy Tour” is headed to Franklin in 2025. Read more
With the rebirth of this Franklin gathering spot, we saw quite a few restaurants open in 2024, with one returning after closing seven years ago. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a convicted felon who was recently sentenced for striking an officer with his vehicle. Read more
