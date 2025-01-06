Top Stories From January 6, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for January 6, 2025.

1Local Pie Bakery Papa C Pies Announces Closure on January 25, 2025

After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Read more

2New Nissan Stadium Logo Revealed

Nissan stadium new logo
Photo from Titans

The new Nissan Stadium has an official logo! The team debuted the new look live at their last home game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025. Read more

3The ‘1000 Hours Outside Really Very Crunchy Worthy Tour’ to Stop in Franklin

photo from 1000 Hours Outside Tour

“The 1000 Hours Outside Really Very Crunchy Worthy Tour” is headed to Franklin in 2025. Read more

4These 7 Restaurants Opened at The Factory at Franklin in 2024

photo courtesy of Etch

With the rebirth of this Franklin gathering spot, we saw quite a few restaurants open in 2024, with one returning after closing seven years ago. Read more

5Franklin Police Looking for Convicted Felon Who Struck an Officer with his Vehicle

Roy Nicholson III (Photo: Franklin Police)

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a convicted felon who was recently sentenced for striking an officer with his vehicle. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here