Top Stories From January 4, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 4, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Whitney’s Cookies in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Whitney’s Cookies held a ribbon cutting on December 19, 2023, at 100 4th Avenue N in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Cheekwood/Nathan Zucker

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Man Uses Fake ID to Steal Money from Another Person’s Account

The man allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw thousands from a customer account at Cadence Bank at 914 Murfreesboro Road on December 14th. Read more.

4John Oates to Perform Acoustic Show at Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

John Oates will host ‘John Oates, An Evening of Songs and Stories at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, January 18th, 7:30 pm. Read more.

5After 30 Years, Wildhorse Saloon Closes its Doors

Canva

A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here