Top Stories From January 4, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 4, 2024.
Photo by Jim Wood
Whitney’s Cookies held a ribbon cutting on December 19, 2023, at 100 4th Avenue N in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
photo courtesy of Cheekwood/Nathan Zucker
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The man allegedly used a fake ID to withdraw thousands from a customer account at Cadence Bank at 914 Murfreesboro Road on December 14th. Read more.
photo from Franklin Theatre
John Oates will host ‘John Oates, An Evening of Songs and Stories at the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, January 18th, 7:30 pm. Read more.
Canva
A mainstay on Second Avenue in Nashville has just closed its doors. Read more.