Top Stories From January 31, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 31, 2024.

1Luke Combs Reveals Name of Bar on Second Avenue

Rendering from Ryman Hospitality

Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced the name of their expansive multi-level entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. Read more.

2Brentwood Library Now Offering Memory Kits

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. Read more.

332 Kilograms Cocaine Seized Following Traffic Stop in Spring Hill

A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill. Read more.

4Franklin Leaders Want Citizen Input for Strategic Plan

The City of Franklin is excited to engage our citizens in updating the City’s Strategic Plan, Franklin Forward. Read more.

5Fainting Goat Coffee Shop Opens in Franklin

The Fainting Goat
photo by Donna Vissman

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin. Read more.

