Top Stories From January 31, 2024

Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced the name of their expansive multi-level entertainment venue in downtown Nashville.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer's, dementia, and other types of memory loss.
A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill.
The City of Franklin is excited to engage our citizens in updating the City's Strategic Plan, Franklin Forward.
The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin.