Top Stories From January 30, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 30, 2024.
A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill. Read more.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. Read more.
The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin. Read more.
Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.
Brentwood Police helped arrest a man last week in connection with a pair of robberies outside of Truist Banks in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more.