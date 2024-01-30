Top Stories From January 30, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories for January 30, 2024.

132 Kilograms Cocaine Seized Following Traffic Stop in Spring Hill

A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill. Read more.

2Brentwood Library Now Offering Memory Kits

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. Read more.

3Fainting Goat Coffee Shop Opens in Franklin

The Fainting Goat
photo by Donna Vissman

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin. Read more.

4Ugadi Indian Grill is Expanding to Nolensville

credit-canna

Ugadi Indian Grill will open a second location. Read more.

5Man Arrested in Connection to Robberies in Brentwood, Nashville

Brentwood Police helped arrest a man last week in connection with a pair of robberies outside of Truist Banks in Brentwood and Nashville. Read more.

